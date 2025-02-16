Toronto Blue Jays Prospect Turning Heads Early in Spring Training
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Alan Roden is turning heads in the early going of spring training.
So much so, that general manager Ross Atkins went out of his way to praise him this week.
Per MLB.com:
“He’s just done so much to put himself in a position to move through the system quickly,” Atkins said, “with the way he goes about his job, the contact rates, the shape of his offense, the fact that [he’s valuable] on both sides of the ball, his baserunning, stealing bases, he plays defense at a solid level, he’s very physical with upside, the power. He’s an exciting piece.”
Roden was listed as the No. 12 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline at the end of 2024. The 25-year-old was the No. 98 pick in the 2022 draft and should make his major league debut sometime in 2025.
He hit .293 in the minor leagues last season with 16 homers and 75 RBI. He played 54 games at Double-A New Hampshire and 71 at Triple-A Buffalo. He hit .314 at Triple-A, proving that he's close to the big leagues. He was named one of the organization's "Minor League Players of the Year."
An outfielder and a first baseman by trade, it's unknown where Roden will play if and when he gets to Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is locked in at first while Anthony Santander, Daulton Varsho and George Springer figure to make up the outfield trio. There could be room for someone to move to designated hitter.
The Blue Jays went 74-88 last season and finished last in the American League East.
