New York Mets' Double-A Affiliate To Strike Up Awesome Rivalry with Yankees Affiliate For 2025
The New York Mets and New York Yankees rivalry no longer just extends to the New York Metropolitan area: It extends to the minor leagues as well.
On Friday, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double-A Mets) and Somerset Patriots (Double-A Yankees) announced a fun rivalry in which they will battle each other in alternate identities during the 2025 season.
On June 7 in Binghamton and Aug. 7 in Somerset, the Rumble Ponies will be known as the "Southern Tier Shortcakes" while the Patriots will be known as the "Jersey Diners."
The Rumble Ponies put out an awesome video on Friday as well, declaring the rivalry open for business.
In addition to the games on the field, you can bet there will be merchandise for fans to purchase. Food-related alternate identities have become extremely popular in the minor leagues, and we just saw the New Hampshire Fisher Cats release their food-based promotional jerseys on Friday as well. The Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A) have had success marketing themselves as the "Rochester Garbage Plates" for years as well.
The Mets and Yankees figure to be two of the best teams in baseball this season, so fans will get an opportunity to see several top prospects who may have a chance to impact the pennant races down the stretch.
Spring training camps open up around baseball in just under two weeks. Major League Opening Day is set for March 27 while the Double-A season commences on April 5.
We'll have more information about merchandise related to this game as it becomes available.
