New York Mets Prospect Raimon Gómez Makes Statcast History With Single-A Strikeout
Raimon Gómez tossed a gem for the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday, but the 23-year-old right-hander peaked with his second out of the night.
Gómez struck out the first Daytona Tortugas batter he faced, throwing five straight fastballs over 102 miles per hour. He continued to lean on his fastball the next at-bat, making history in the process.
Up in the count 1-2, Gómez fired a 104.5 mile-per-hour four-seamer inside. He got the call and notched his second strikeout of the contest, this time looking.
According to MLB Pipeline, that marked the fastest Statcast-confirmed strikeout pitch in the minors in the past five seasons.
Gómez wound up going 3.0 innings without allowing a hit or run. He walked one batter and struck out four before getting the hook with the Mets up 4-0.
Through his first two appearances of 2025, Gómez owns a 0.00 ERA, 1.714 WHIP and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He is 5-6 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.395 WHIP and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in his professional career.
Gómez is not ranked among the top 30 prospects in the New York Mets' farm system, but the velocity on his fastball suggests the righty could very well earn a promotion to the majors one day.
