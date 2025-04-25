Kansas City Royals Top Prospect Jac Caglianone Makes Major Move, Starts in Outfield
When the Kansas City Royals scooped up Jac Caglianone in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, his future as a two-way player was a major question.
Now, another wrinkle has been added to the slugger's path to the big leagues.
Caglianone still has yet to pitch as a pro, instead opting to focus on his development as a position player in 2025. As for what position he would play on defense, that has always been first base.
The 22-year-old lefty started in right field for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, though, making his first appearance in the outfield between college and the minors. He recorded four putouts on the afternoon.
Caglianone went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's showdown with the Tulsa Drillers, but he is still batting .284 with an .856 OPS on the season. On top of being ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Royals' farm system, the University of Florida product has ben pegged as the No. 20 prospect in baseball.
If he can prove to be a viable option in the outfield, perhaps Caglianone can climb through the ranks faster than he could at first. The Royals have Vinnie Pasquantino in place at first base for the foreseeable future, after all, and Caglianone could have a tough time warranting a roster spot as a full-time designated hitter.
But given the 75 home runs he hit across 165 NCAA appearances, plus his .500 slugging percentage in Double-A so far in 2025, Caglianone's bat should be enticing the the Royals regardless of his position.
