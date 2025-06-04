One New York Mets Prospect Joins Baseball America Top 100 Rankings, Another Falls Off
Baseball America released its updated rankings for June on Wednesday and it was a mixed bag for the New York Mets. Infielder Ronny Mauricio, who is back and healthy from an injury that cost him all of 2024, is now in the Top 100 at No. 98. However, pitcher Brandon Sproat has fallen off the list.
From the publication, regarding Mauricio, who was just promoted to New York on Tuesday.
Mauricio looks to be recovered from the ACL reconstruction knee surgery that cost him all of 2024. The 24-year-old has real power and was scalding the ball at Triple-A—1.382 OPS in nine games, average exit velocity near 92 mph, above-average barrel rate—prior to the Mets calling him up on June 3.
Mauricio is still just 24 years old. Signed in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic, he actually made his major league debut in 2023, hitting two home runs in 26 games. He also hit .248 with four doubles. He went 0-for-4 on Tuesday as the Mets lost to the Dodgers, 6-5.
He played just nine games in Triple-A as part of his rehab this year, but he hit a whopping .545 with three home runs and eight RBIs. He has versatility and could appear at second base, shortstop or in the outfield.
As for Sproat:
The 24-year-old has been hit hard at Triple-A—especially by lefthanded batters—and he wasn’t finishing off hitters effectively enough. Sproat still throws hard, however, and has a wide-enough repertoire that he could pitch his way back onto the Top 100 by making the right adjustments.
He's gone 2-4 for the Syracuse Mets with a 6.02 ERA so far. He's only struck out 34 batters in 46.1 innings.
The Mets and Dodgers will play again on Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
