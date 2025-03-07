New York Mets Reliever Gets Second Chance with Organization with Assignment to Triple-A Syracuse
The New York Mets outrighted pitcher Sean Reid-Foley to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday after he passed through waivers unclaimed.
The Mets had designated him for assignment.
While the DFA means the Mets can remove him from the 40-man roster, it doesn’t mean his Mets career is over.
He was an asset to the Mets last season in limited action, with his season cut short because of a shoulder injury. His final appearance of 2024 came on June 19 against the Texas Rangers.
The injury, a right shoulder impingement, plagued Reid-Foley throughout the season. He missed Opening Day but went on to make 23 relief appearances in 2024, finishing 1-2 with a 1.66 ERA in 21.2 innings with 25 strikeouts.
Health has been a concern for Reid-Foley. 29, who made his MLB debut in August 2018. He has had a series of arm and elbow issues since the Mets acquired him in January 2021 along with right-handers Josh Winckowski and Yennsy Diaz in the trade that sent left-hander Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays.
A converted starter, Reid-Foley never has thrown more than he did in his first season with Toronto, when he registered 33.1 innings. His 21.2 innings total from last season was his most with the Mets.
His Mets numbers over four seasons: 60 innings pitched, 3-4 record, 3.75 ERA and 75 strikeouts. This spring, he appeared in one game, giving up one hit and one walk in 0.2 innings.
He’ll have a chance in the minors to build up some stamina and be ready when, inevitably, the Mets will need a bullpen reinforcement.
