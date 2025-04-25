New York Mets Send Longtime Minor League Catcher to Triple-A After His Taste of Majors
Hayden Senger is back with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, but it isn’t the same as before.
He’s been a big leaguer now.
When the catcher came out of spring training, most Mets fans knew Senger’s story. In the offseason, the catcher worked at a Whole Foods in Tennessee to make some money while still holding on to his big league dream. Entering the offseason, the 28-year-old had played 402 games in the minor leagues, bouncing from affiliate to affiliate since the Mets selected him in the 24th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
He got his chance at the major leagues when Mets starting catcher Francisco Alvarez began the season on the injured list. New York activated catcher Alvarez on Friday, hours after they sent Senger to Syracuse.
The Mets also activated infielder Jeff McNeil and optioned Brett Baty to Syracuse.
Senger appeared in 13 games for the Mets, batting .179 (5-for-28) with a double as his only extra-base hit. He didn’t drive in any runs but scored three times.
Senger showed his value behind the plate, though. At the time of his option to Syracuse, Senger was leading the National League in percentage of runners caught out trying to steal – 60 percent – and was among the leaders in other statistical defensive categories.
He certainly caught the attention of people in the Mets’ organization.
“We’ve always known he’s a major league defender,” Mets catching coordinator Glenn Sherlock said, according to the New York Daily News. “But I would say he got some big hits, and he’s stepped up in some pressure spots, whether it’s moving runners or getting some hits. Also, his preparation has been great.”
That will be Senger’s next task – to keep staying prepared for when the Mets need him again.
