Mets to Take a Look at Top Position-Player Prospect Jett Williams in Spring Training
The cameras at the New York Mets’ complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, will be trained on big-money free agent signee Juan Soto this spring training, but the eyes of team officials will be on several other players, including infielder Jett Williams, a top prospect.
The Mets issued the list of their spring training invitees on Monday, and it includes Williams, selected by the team in the first round (No. 14 overall) in the 2022 MLB Draft. The 21-year-old shortstop/center fielder, a native Texan, is the No. 58 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
He gets the nod as the top position player in the system, trailing right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat, ranked No. 48 overall. Sproat also will be in spring training.
This is a portion of what MLB Pipeline has to say about Williams, who is 5-foot-6, 175 pounds:
“The former Mississippi State commit doesn’t give pitchers a huge zone, and he doesn’t much expand it either, leading to solid walk rates and OBPs. He can work long at-bats, though sometimes those result in strikeouts too. The right-handed batter utilizes a leg kick in his load, and he tends to elevate the ball on contact, enabling him to get to average power despite his frame.
“True to his first name, Williams can burn quickly out of the box. ... Drafted as a shortstop, he split his time between there and center field in the [Arizona Fall League] and also saw some time at second base in the late summer. He’ll keep moving around so long as he’s behind Francisco Lindor in the same organization, and his quickness should help keep him up the middle no matter what.”
A wrist injury and subsequent surgery limited Williams to just 33 games in 2024, and the Mets undoubtedly hope that is long behind him. He is a career .252 hitter over 164 games in the minors, with 10 triples, 14 home runs and 65 runs batted in to go with 56 stolen bases.
