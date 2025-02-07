New York Mets Top Prospect Could Start Season in Triple as He Recovers From Serious Injury
After tearing the ACL in his right knee during last year's winter ball season, New York Mets top prospect Ronny Mauricio could begin the year at Triple-A Syracuse, per a report from The Athletic.
Mauricio may start the season in Triple A because the Mets might want to take things slow with him after he missed last year with a torn ACL. In a small sample size, (Luisangel) Acuña played well in September for New York but posted just a .654 OPS in 587 plate appearances in Triple A.
Mets officials indicated back in October that Mauricio hadn't begun baseball activity at that point and we heard in mid-January that Mauricio might not be ready for spring training. With Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos in the infield fold, there's really no pressure on the Mets to rush Mauricio back. Jeff McNeil could play second.
Still just 23 years old, Mauricio was the No. 6 prospect in the organization as of the last MLB Pipeline rankings in 2024.
Mauricio appeared in 26 games for the Mets in 2023, hitting .248 with two homers and nine RBI. He got 108 at-bats at the big-league level. The Mets advanced to the NLCS in 2024 and will be back at spring training next week.
In addition to Alonso, the Mets brought in Juan Soto this offseason in the biggest move of the winter.
Soto helped get the Yankees to the World Series last season and signed a $765 million deal with the Mets.
Related MiLB Stories
GOODEST BOY: It appears that the Lake Elsinor Storm have a new bat dog for the 2025 season! Meet Omaha! CLICK HERE:
HISTORY IN TACOMA: Meet Rylee Pay, the first full-time female play-by-play broadcaster in Triple-A. CLICK HERE:
KUHL TO ATL: Chad Kuhl, who has appeared in games for the White Sox, Nationals and Rockies, is joining the Braves organization. CLICK HERE: