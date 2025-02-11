New York Mets Top Prospect Has Recovery Timeline For Spring Training Revealed
According to New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, it will be a while before we see top prospect Ronny Mauricio appear in spring training games.
From Tim Healy of Newsday on social media:
Ronny Mauricio (torn ACL in December 2023) is still coming along slowly and won't get into spring training games until mid-March, Carlos Mendoza said.
That's disappointing news for Mauricio, who will now be unlikely to make the roster out of camp. It is good news for former top prospect Brett Baty, who could have been on the outside looking in. Luisangel Acuna now also has a better shot to make the Mets, who are coming off a trip to the NLCS in 2024.
Still just 23 years old, Mauricio was the No. 6 prospect in the organization as of the last MLB Pipeline rankings in 2024.
Mauricio appeared in 26 games for the Mets in 2023, hitting .248 with two homers and nine RBI. He got 108 at-bats at the big-league level and is a career .268 hitter at the minor-league level. He has 76 minor league home runs.
After getting to the NLCS last season, the Mets have their sights set on the World Series this year. They brought back Pete Alonso on a two-year deal and signed slugger Juan Soto to the biggest deal in baseball history (15 years, $765 million). They've also added some relief help in AJ Minter and some rotation help in Frankie Montas.
They also brought back Sean Manaea, who excelled for them in 2024.
