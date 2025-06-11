New York Mets' Veteran RHP Set for Next Rehab Start as Injury Recovery Goes On

Frankie Montas is having a really rough time during his rehab starts.



In 3.2 IP today, he allowed 3 ER off of 4 hits, 3 walks, and 3 home runs. He’s now allowed 12 ER and 7 HR in 12 IP during his rehab stint.



Has your concern level grown? pic.twitter.com/dZA4aaZquc