New York Yankees Could Part With 2 Top Pitching Prospects In Intriguing Trade Scenario
The Miami Marlins are widely expected to deal former National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara before the major league trade deadline on July 31, but where could he land?
In an article published Tuesday on ESPN+, writer David Schoenfield threw out several possible trade scenarios for Alcantara, including an intriguing one that has the New York Yankees as a landing spot for the two-time All-Star.
With the Yankees hit by major injuries to the staff, as well as some underperformers, Schoenfield floated the idea the Yankees could be willing to send a pair of pitching prospects – Will Warren and Ben Hess – to the Sunshine State for Alcantara.
Here’s what he wrote:
“No Gerrit Cole. Luis Gil is slowly on the mend from a lat strain. Carlos Carrasco and Marcus Stroman aren't exactly getting the job done. The Yankees did just get Clarke Schmidt back, but they could certainly use a rotation upgrade. It's hard to envision them trading top prospect George Lombard Jr., plus Spencer Jones' stock has fallen, so let's list a couple of pitchers here. Warren has had some big league time and would give the Marlins an MLB-ready starter. Hess was the Yankees' first-round pick last year and perhaps has more upside but is further away from the majors.”
Lombard, a middle infielder, is the crown jewel of the Yankees’ farm system, the only New York prospect ranked in the Top 100 prospects by MLB Pipeline at No. 98.
MLB Pipeline puts outfielder Jones at No. 2 in the Yankees’ farm system, immediately followed by right-handed pitchers Hess and Warren.
The 22-year-old Hess is on the roster of the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades and is off to a strong start to the season. He is 1-0 with an 0-0 record in two starts, giving up just one unearned run on five hits and three walks in 9.2 innings. He has struck out 18.
Warren, 25, is with the Yankees but hasn’t thrown enough innings to shed his prospect status. He is 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA in four starts, giving up nine runs on 13 hits in 15.2 innings. He has walked nine and struck out 16.
The Yankees enter their game Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians with a 14-9 record and are in first place in the American League East. After losing the World Series last season to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games, the Yankees likely will attempt to bolster their roster this trade deadline if they sense a deep run in the postseason.
