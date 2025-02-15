New York Yankees Set to Move Pitching Prospect Clayton Beeter to Bullpen
New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said that the team is moving pitching prospect Clayton Beeter to the bullpen because they like how his stuff plays in short spurts.
Per the New York Post:
“As we got through last year, his fastball-slider mix is super powerful and is best suited for relief,” Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said. “We decided to lean into the swing-and-miss of the fastball at the top of the zone and the slider at the bottom. We thought it might even play up in short bursts.”
Beeter is the No. 21 prospect in the Yankees organization, per Baseball America.
He made three appearances last season for the Yankees, pitching just 3.2 innings. He struck out five in that time, pitching to a 4.91 ERA. The 26-year-old was a second-round pick of the Dodgers in 2020 out of Texas Tech. He represented the American League in the Futures Game in 2023.
In parts of four minor league seasons, Beeter is 12-17 with a 3.63 ERA. He started 83 of 92 games in the minors.
The Yankees have openings in the bullpen this year, given that Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle left in free agency. They've added Devin Williams but there is still room for power arms, which Beeter posseses.
The Yankees are coming off a season that saw them win the American League East and advance to the World Series before losing to the Dodgers in five games.
They added Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Williams and Max Fried this offseason while losing Juan Soto.
Related MiLB Stories
FORMER TOP PROSPECT HEADS TO LA: Michael Chavis, who was once a Top-100 prospect with the Boston Red Sox, has signed on with the LA Dodgers. CLICK HERE:
SHAW DEALING WITH OBLIQUE: Matt Shaw, one of the top prospects in the sport and the Cubs likely third baseman on Opening Day, is behind schedule because of an oblique injury. CLICK HERE:
ALTERNATE JERSEY RELEASED: The Angels' Double-A affiliate is having "Japanese Anime" night this April, and these are the uniforms they'll sport. CLICK HERE: