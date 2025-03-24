New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Says Juan Soto 'Looks Terrible' in Mets Uniform
Juan Soto, who played a major role in the New York Yankees winning the division and pennant in 2024, is now firmly entrenched on the other side of town.
Soto opted not to return to the Bronx when he hit free agency this winter, instead signing a record-breaking $765 million contract with the New York Mets in December. The 26-year-old will now call Queens home, all while his former team hopes to recreate his outgoing production between Cody Bellinger, Jasson Domínguez and Paul Goldschmidt.
While the Yankees and Mets aren't scheduled to face off in the regular season until May 16, the crosstown rivals are getting a preview of each other in a spring training edition of the Subway Series down in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Monday.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone met up with Soto during pregame warmups, sharing smiles and hugs after a successful year together. When asked what he said to Soto, though, Boone couldn't help but to talk a little trash.
"I told him he looked terrible in that uniform," Boone told reporters. "Good to see him. I mean, obviously Juan was great for us, but just as important, he was a great guy in our room, great guy in our clubhouse. So honestly, it was actually really good to see him and just catch up for a minute. But yeah, thought he looked terrible in those colors."
Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, a .989 OPS and 7.9 WAR across 157 games last season, making his fourth All-Star appearance and claiming his fifth Silver Slugger in the process. He finished third in AL MVP voting and earned a spot on the All-MLB First Team in his lone year with the Yankees, extending the success he had already enjoyed with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.
The Mets are now set up to reap the rewards of the Soto sweepstakes for the next 15 years, all while trying to fend off the Yankees as New York's best ball club.
