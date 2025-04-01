New York Yankees Top Prospect Commits to Using New Torpedo Bat at Double-A
Count Spencer Jones among the members of the New York Yankees family who will swing a torpedo bat this season.
The No. 3 overall prospect in the New York farm system, according to MLB Pipeline, Jones will start the season Friday with the Double-A Somerset Patriots.
“I'll be using one of those bats,” Jones said. “They got me they got me one in spring. I'm pretty excited about it, yeah. I mean they showed me that my barrel diameter … It’s like 20th percentile of barrel size of bats. So, it's like why am I using a bat with tiny barrel when I can maximize it? So, it's like it's obvious for me to start using a bigger barrel.”
The torpedo bat, developed in house with the Yankees, redistributes the weight of the bat, with the weight moved up from the end of the bat to the spot where more balls make contact with the bat. The shape has been likened to a bowling pin.
And they became the rage in the opening weekend of the Major League Baseball season when the Yankees hit 15 home runs – nine of them by players swinging a torpedo bat.
Jones will get his first crack with the bat when the Patriots open the season at the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
He said he’s already seen one benefit to the bat: when a batter gets jammed, it doesn’t hurt the hands as much.
The Yankees selected Jones, 23, with the 25th overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft. In 266 games in the minors to date, he has a .270 average with 37 homers and 156 RBIs. It will be fascinating to see if his numbers change.
