Notable Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Scratched From Scheduled Start
One of the Seattle Mariners most elite pitching prospects will miss an originally scheduled start for the High-A Everett AquaSox against the Eugene Emeralds at 5:05 p.m. PT on Saturday.
Switch-pitcher and Seattle's 2024 first-round draft pick Jurrangelo Cijntje was listed as the team's starting pitcher for Saturday, according to a game recap published on the AquaSox's site. As of 3 p.m. PT, Nico Tellache replaced Cijntje as the scheduled starting pitcher, according to the MiLB Gameday preview.
The 22-year-old Cijntje was pulled from his last start against the Spokane Indians on May 31 due to discomfort in his right arm. He exited in the top of the third without registering an out. He had three strikeouts, one walk and allowed three earned runs on as many hits in two innings before his early exit.
There's been no news on specifics of Cijntje's injury was or if he had a setback before he was scratched Saturday.
Cijntje (No. 88 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 86 Baseball America top 100) has made 12 appearances this season — nine as a starter and three as a reliever. He's posted a 4.57 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 41.1 innings pitched in his first professional season.
Cijntje's late scratch could be good or bad. The fact he was originally scheduled to pitch could be a sign the injury isn't serious and the organization is being cautious. It could also mean that whatever is plaguing the former Mississippi State hurler is more severe than originally expected.
If the injury is severe or lengthy, it might not mean the end of Cijntje's season. His stuff from his right side is more advanced than his left, but if he avoids a potential season-ending surgery, his ambidextrous ability can allow him to potentially stay on the field exclusively as a southpaw.
