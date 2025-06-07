TEREN'S TAKE: It's Time to See What Lazaro Montes Can do in Double-A
One of the Seattle Mariners many top 100 prospects has been arguably the best player in the High-A Northwest League this season, and it's time for him to prove what he can at the next level.
Lazaro Montes (No 34 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 56 Baseball America top 100) has spent the entire season with the Mariners' High-A Everett AquaSox. As of Friday, he's slashed .282/.392/.585 with a .977 OPS in 52 games. He's hit 10 doubles, five triples and 13 home runs with 38 RBIs. His homers, RBIs, triples, slugging and OPS all lead the Northwest League.
Including his 51 games with Everett in 2024, Montes has hit 21 home runs with 71 RBIs in 103 games at the High-A level.
The 19-year-old Montes earned the California League MVP for his first half of the season with the Single-A Modesto Nuts in 2024. At his current pace, he has a good chance and being named Northwest League MVP for his first half this year.
The first half of the AquaSox's season ends July 13 before a four-day break coinciding with the MLB All-Star break. When the second half of the year begins July 18, Montes should be on the Double-A Arkansas Travelers' roster.
Montes' numbers with the AquaSox in 2024 compared to 2025 are eerily similar. His batting average, slugging, OPS, home runs and triples are the statistics that improved the most for him this year. Going into this season, the biggest concern for Montes was his plate discipline.
He has the exact number of walks this year as he did last year (35) and his strikeouts are slightly down this season (35) compared to last (39). Perhaps the biggest takeaway from last year's and this year's stint in High-A has been his power numbers have gone up while his chase rate has decreased.
Montes is being more deliberate in hunting for his pitches and has become a more complete hitter, which has led him to better utilize his power.
The next question in his development will be how well his power translates to the Travelers' home of Dickey-Stephens Park.
The AquaSox's home park of Funko Field is considered to be the most hitter-friendly ballpark in the Mariners' farm system. Dickey-Stephens Park (in North Little Rock, Ark.) is considered the most difficult.
If Montes' power and improved plate discipline maintains at Double-A, it eliminates many concerns about how well the 2022 international signing's game will translate to the difficult hitting environment of T-Mobile Park. That's why it's important for Seattle to see how well Montes does in Arkansas as soon as possible. The sooner he heads to Dickey-Stephens Park, the quicker he can either cement his status as a future big leaguer or start making the improvements he needs to be one.
Montes is projected for a 2026 call-up according to MLB Pipeline, but all of the team's current starting outfielders of Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles, Luke Raley and Leody Taveras are under contract through that season.
The Mariners are under no pressure to rush Montes' development, and they've been patient with their top prospects this year. But it does the club, and Montes, no favors to keep him in Everett in the second half.
It's time for him to head to Arkansas.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS PROSPECTS SHOW OFF POWER IN EVERETT AQUASOX WIN: Four Mariners prospects hit home runs in the AquaSox's 6-1 win against the Eugene Emeralds on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INTERNATIONAL PITCHING PROSPECT NAMED MINOR LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Taiwanese pitcher Chia-Shi Shen made an amazing first impression in his debut month with the organization. CLICK HERE
MARINERS 2025 INTERNATIONAL SIGNEE OUT WITH INJURY: Taiwanese pitcher Po-Chun Lin, one of many players signed by the Mariners in the 2025 international signing period, will be delayed in making his professional debut. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.