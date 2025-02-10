One of These Prospects Could Hold the Key for the Boston Red Sox in 2025
The Boston Red Sox made key moves this offseason to bolster their starting pitching staff, trading for left-hander Garrett Crochet and signing veteran free agents Walker Buehler and Patrick Sandoval.
But the biggest addition for the 2025 Red Sox could come from the minor leagues, where the franchise has the No. 1-rated farm system, according to Baseball America.
The Red Sox have three of baseball’s top 12 prospects, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see at least one of them make an early-season impact in Boston. In fact, MLB.com ranked the progress of the Sox’ prized prospects as the No. 1 storyline to watch for the team during spring training.
Here’s what Ian Browne of MLB.com had to say about the talented trio:
“For multiple years, Boston’s top prospects have been drawing buzz, and with good reason. Outfielder Roman Anthony is No. 2 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, while infielder/outfielder Kristian Campbell weighs in at No. 7 and shortstop Marcelo Mayer rounds out the impressive trio at No. 12. With second base currently up for grabs, Campbell probably has the best chance of the three to make the Opening Day roster. He is also a right-handed bat, and the Red Sox are trying to balance out their lefty-heavy lineup. All three are expected to debut at some point in ’25.”
It's worth noting that if Anthony doesn’t make the club out of spring training, he will move to the No. 1 prospect in short order. That spot is currently held by Roki Sasaki of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Japanese free agent signee who no doubt will make their opening day roster and graduate off that spot.
Anthony is a 20-year-old who hit .291 last season in 119 games split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He had 132 hits, including 18 homers, and drove in 65 runs.
Campbell, a 2023 draft pick out of Georgia Tech, has risen quickly through the farm system. He started the 2024 season at High-A Greenville, made a stop at Portland and ended up at Worcester. Between the three teams, the 22-year-old appeared in 115 games, batting .330. He had 142 hits, including 32 doubles, and blasted 20 home runs with 77 RBIs. He walked 74 times and stole 24 bases.
Mayer, 22, fared well at Double-A Portland, hitting .307 and slugging .480. A first-round draft pick in 2021, he is on the cusp of landing at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox open training camp this week in Fort Myers, Florida.
