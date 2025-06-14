Owen White Heads Back To Triple-A After Short Stint With Chicago White Sox
White Sox manager Will Venable considered right-hander Owen White someone who could be used in a bulk role when he was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on June 5.
White did just that, tossing 4.1 innings out of the bullpen on Wednesday against the Houston Astros. But after allowing three earned runs with seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts in the 10-2 loss, White was optioned back down to Triple-A on Friday.
The 25-year-old has spent the vast majority of his 2025 season in Charlotte, making nine starts. Across 44.2 innings, he recorded a 5.24 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP while striking out 36 batters and walking 27, leading to an 0-5 record.
He previously pitched seven innings with the Texas Rangers during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but most of his experience as a pro has come in Triple-A after being selected in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Rangers out of Carson High School in China Grove, N.C.
Due to the current situation around the White Sox pitching staff, White could still be a candidate to help the major league team despite his demotion. The White Sox have lost two starters to injury this season, most recently Jonathan Cannon and in April, Martin Perez.
To replace Perez, Bryse Wilson initially moved from the bullpen to the starting rotation, but he was designated for assignment on June 10 after his ERA rose to 6.95. The right-hander cleared waivers Saturday and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte. Mike Vasil is making his second career start on Saturday after allowing two earned runs in 3.1 innings on Sunday against the Royals.
The White Sox also acquired right-hander Aaron Civale on Friday in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for first baseman Andrew Vaughn. Civale is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Rangers after recording a 4.91 ERA across five starts with the Brewers this season.
