Pair of Minor Leaguers Enter Seattle Mariners Top 30 Rankings After Trade
The Seattle Mariners pulled off a massive move for their major league team by acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
In return for the 2024 All-Star, the Diamondbacks received pitching prospects Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi. Garcia was the team's No. 13 ranked prospect and Izzi was the organization's No. 16 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
Izzi spent the entire season with the High-A Everett AquaSox and Brandyn Garcia made his major league debut July 21 and had two outings before he was dealt.
Due to those two minor leaguers being dealt, two new prospects made their debut on MLB Pipeline's top 30 team prospect rankings.
Right-handed pitcher Charlie Beilenson was ranked the No. 29 prospect and outfielder Carlos Jimenez was slotted in as Seattle's No. 30 prospect.
Beilenson was picked in the fifth round of the 2024 draft out of Duke and has been a quick riser in the Mariners' farm system.
Beilenson began the year with the AquaSox and was promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers on June 24. He's posted a 3.95 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 43.1 innings pitched across 29 appearances. He has six saves in 10 opportunities. He was one of three pitchers to combine to throw a no-hitter for Everett on June 6.
Jimenez was signed as an international free agent on July 2, 2019, out of the Dominican Republic. He was promoted to the Single-A Modesto Nuts on June 18, 2024 and has been with the club since.
Jimenez has scored 60 times in 86 games this season and has hit 16 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs with 54 RBIs and 22 steals. He's slashed .262/.362/.432 with a .794 OPS.
