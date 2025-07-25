Seattle Mariners Top 100 Prospect Makes Web Gem Play For Double-A Club
For most of the season, the main talking point for top 100 Seattle Mariners prospect Lazaro Montes has been his power. He flashed the glove in a web-gem play for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
In the Travelers' 3-2 loss against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday, the 20-year-old outfielder made a basket catch while sprinting toward the wall in right field.
Despite Arkansas' eventual loss, Montes' catch was a game-saving one. It came with two outs and a man on third in the top of the 10th inning.
Montes' catch was highlighted during Seattle's game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.
Montes (No. 24 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 38 Baseball America top 100) has received the majority of his praise this season for his ability at the plate. He's scored 56 runs in 88 games as of Thursday. He's hit 13 doubles, seven triples and 24 home runs with 64 RBIs. He's slashed .261/.380/.564 with a .944 OPS.
Since being promoted to Double-A on July 11, Montes has scored 13 times in 21 games. He's hit a double, two triples and six homers with 14 RBIs and slashed .237/.359/.539 with an .898 OPS.
Montes has drawn skepticism on his fielding ability this season. Some publications have projected him as a designated hitter in the American League, but he's made several plays this season that have challenged that analysis.
Montes was one of three Mariners prospects to compete in the MLB All-Star Futures Game this season. There's speculation on whether he could be involved in a trade. Seattle is involved in discussions with at least one familiar All-Star.
