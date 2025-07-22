Seattle Mariners Top 100 Prospect Progressing Toward Return From Injury
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners' better prospects is getting closer to returning after a lengthy stay on the injured list.
Outfielder Jonny Farmelo (No. 62 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 39 Baseball America top 100) has been on the IL since June 3 (retroactive to June 1) due to a stress reaction in his rib. Farmelo has taken significant strides in his return, and has started taking full swings in the last week, per Mariners general manager Justin Hollander.
At this point, Seattle is erring on the side of caution before activating the 20-year-old.
"It is an injury that you do need to be cautious of," Hollander said in a pregame interview Monday. "Similar to what we talked about with (Luke Raley's oblique injury), where swinging at full speed is just different than swinging off a tee. When you have to cut it loose in a game, which requires a quick decision, it just requires different muscles."
Hollander said that Farmelo is back at an affiliate and he anticipates 2-3 weeks, until Farmelo is activated, which would place his return around mid-August.
The 2023 first-round pick has been mired with injuries since joining the organization. He's played just 61 games across two seasons from 2024-25 due to various ailments. He was out from June 11, 2024, through April 29 this year with a torn left ACL.
Farmelo played 15 games for the High-A Everett AquaSox this season before suffering the rib injury. He scored 12 times and hit two doubles, a triple and five home runs with 12 RBIs. He slashed .288/.348/.610 with a .958 OPS.
Another months-long layoff is disappointing for the young outfielder, but there is a glass half-full outlook for Farmelo's current injury, per Hollander.
"Talked to the doctors who were just in Arizona doing some of the draft physicals," Hollander said. "And they were really excited about how (Farmelo's) moving, how he's feeling and, in some ways, this injury could be a little bit of a blessing in that it just gave his knee longer to bounce back. He's not gonna have to do the two days on, one day off thing that he was doing coming back from the knee injury from last year."
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS TOP TWO DRAFT PICKS NAMED TOP 30 PROSPECTS: The Mariners first two picks in the 2025 MLB Draft instantly became two of the team's best prospects, according to Baseball America. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SIGN MAJORITY OF 2025 DRAFT CLASS: The Mariners announced deals with 19 of their 21 draftees and four undrafted free agents. CLICK HERE
TOP MARINERS INTERNATIONAL SIGNING NAMED DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE ALL-STAR: Yorger Bautista has drastically improved after a slow start to the season and was recognized for it. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.