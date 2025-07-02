Pair of Seattle Mariners Top Prospects Earn Organizational Awards For Month of June
Seattle Mariners' top prospects Michael Arroyo and Walter Ford earned major organizational awards for the month of June.
Arroyo was named as the organization's minor league Hitter of the Month, while Ford was named as the Pitcher of the Month.
Arroyo spent most of the month with High-A Everett before getting promoted to Double-A Arkansas. He hit .322 with eight homers, 21 RBIs, five doubles and 15 walks. The No. 65 prospect in the game, he's projected to make his major league debut in 2026. He's one of nine prospects for Seattle in the MLB Top 100, along with Harry Ford, Cole Young, Colt Emerson, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Jonny Farmelo, Lazaro Montes, Felnin Celesten and Ryan Sloan. He's still just 20 years old.
Ford threw 27.0 innings in June for the Single-A Modesto Nuts, registering a 1.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts.
Also just 20 years old, he was selected with the No. 74 pick in the 2022 draft out of the Florida high school ranks. He is not currently in the team's Top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline. He is 3-3 for the season with a 4.21 ERA.
The Mariners are in a great position with the farm system, as the team could utilize these players at the MLB-level in a few years, or they could trade them off in deals for established MLB talent. The trade deadline is July 31, and the M's have given the impression they are willing to deal from their stockpile.
Seattle will play the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
