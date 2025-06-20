Top Seattle Mariners Prospect on a Torrid Stretch For High-A Everett AquaSox
The top prospect in the Seattle Mariners farm system is in the middle of arguably the best stretch of baseball in his professional career.
Shortstop Colt Emerson had a career-high in hits in the High-A Everett AquaSox's 9-3 win against the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. The 19-year-old middle infielder went 4-for-5 with two runs, a double, a home run and an RBI.
Emerson (No. 17 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 14 Baseball America top 100) was selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft with the No. 22 overall pick, and he's showed why he's almost universally considered Seattle's top prospect this June.
As of Friday, the former first-round pick scored 12 runs in 15 games and hit five doubles, a triple and three home runs with nine RBIs. He's slashed .333/.435/.614 with a 1.049 OPS. Emerson struggled with injuries for most of his professional career until this season.
After his promotion to Everett last year, Emerson slashed .225/.331/.317 with .648 OPS in 12 games. He hit five doubles and two homers with 12 RBIs.
His numbers are up across the board this season with the AquaSox. In 60 games, he has a slash line of .267/.368/.428 with a .796 OPS and hit nine doubles, four triples and seven home runs with 34 RBIs. His triples, homers, slugging and OPS are all career-highs.
Emerson is one of the younger players among the Mariners' crop of top 100 prospects. With an extra year of experience, his power has started to develop and he's putting the ball in play more consistently.
Emerson and the AquaSox will have a chance to clinch a spot in the first-half Northwest League championship against the Spokane Indians at 6:35 p.m. PT on Friday.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS CLAIM OUTFIELDER OFF WAIVERS, OPTION HIM TO TRIPLE-A: The Mariners added Jacob Hurtubise to their minor league ranks and filled the 40-man roster with the move. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHING PROSPECT TEDDY MCGRAW IMPRESSES IN HIGH-A DEBUT: The former third-round draft pick had a solid debut in his first outing with the Everett AquaSox. CLICK HERE
PROMISING MARINERS PITCHING PROSPECT PROMOTED TO HIGH-A: The Mariners 2023 third-round draft pick Teddy McGraw will make his way to the High-A level after dealing with the latest in several career arm injuries. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.