Under The Radar Seattle Mariners Prospect Has Multi-Homer Day For High-A Club
One of the more under-the-radar prospects in the Seattle Mariners stacked farmed system added the latest stellar showing in a career-best season.
Infielder Luis Suisbel had a two-home run day for the High-A Everett AquaSox in a 3-2, extra-innings win against the Spokane Indians on Saturday. His first home run was a game-tying solo shot in the top of the fifth that tied the game 1-1 and his second was another solo shot in the top of the ninth that knotted the game 2-2 and ultimately sent the game to extras.
The 22-year-old finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs on his two homers. He also made an inning-ending, bare-handed throw to first that prevented the go-ahead run from reaching in the bottom of the ninth.
Suisbel (No. 28 Seattle prospect, per MLB Pipeline) was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent out of Venezuela on July 2, 2019. He made his professional debut in 2021 and spent the better part of three seasons from 2021-23 with the organization's Dominican Summer League and Arizona Complex League teams.
This season, his first with the High-A AquaSox, Suisbel is putting together the best year of his professional career. He's scored 35 runs in 55 games and hit 10 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs with 38 RBIs. He's slashed .278/.383/.512 with an .895 OPS as of Sunday.
Suisbel is three homers away from tying his single-season career-high. If the season ended today, his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS would be his most across a full season in "A" ball. He was promoted to the Single-A Modesto Nuts in 2023 and played a full season with the club in 2024.
Suisbel has been raising his stock this season, and Seattle can keep him in the farm system to add to the embarrassment of riches it has in infield prospects, or potentially package him in a deal in the upcoming trade deadline (July 31).
Related Minor League Baseball stories
TOP MARINERS PROSPECT ON TORRID STRETCH FOR HIGH-A EVERETT: The best prospect in the Mariners farm system is in the middle of the best stretch of his pro career. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CLAIM OUTFIELDER OFF WAIVERS, OPTION HIM TO TRIPLE-A: The Mariners added Jacob Hurtubise to their minor league ranks and filled the 40-man roster with the move. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHING PROSPECT TEDDY MCGRAW IMPRESSES IN HIGH-A DEBUT: The former third-round draft pick had a solid debut in his first outing with the Everett AquaSox. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.