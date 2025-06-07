Philadelphia Phillies Making Noteworthy Prospect Promotion to Big-League Roster
The Philadelphia Phillies are promoting No. 24-ranked prospect Otto Kemp to the big-league roster.
Per MLB Pipeline:
The #Phillies are promoting their No. 24 prospect, Otto Kemp, for what would be his big league debut.
The versatile fielder, who has played four positions this season, is among the Triple-A International League leaders in homers (14) and OPS (1.010):
Kemp is up to the big leagues in the wake of Bryce Harper heading to the injured list with wrist inflammation.
The 25-year-old Kemp was undrafted and signed in 2022. He's hitting .313 at Triple-A with 55 RBIs.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Perhaps the epitome of a late bloomer who will be 25 for nearly all of the 2025 season, Kemp has impressed the Phillies with his aptitude and ability to implement instruction. The right-handed hitter continues to show he can handle the bat, with more impact in '24 in terms of extra-base thump. He can punish fastballs but has struggled more with softer stuff (40 percent miss rate against breaking balls and changeups last year, according to Synergy).
The Phillies enter play on Saturday at 37-26 and in second place in the National League East. They'll be back in action when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Ranger Suarez will be on the mound for Philly while fellow Southpaw Andrew Heaney goes for Pittsburgh.
Suarez is 4-0 with a 2.72 ERA. Heaney, a prime trade candidate, is 3-4 with a 3.39.
