Philadelphia Phillies Superstar Prospect Could Be Rotation Option After All-Star Break
According to MiLB.com, Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter could be an option for the team's rotation after the All-Star break. The Phillies have a revolving fifth spot in the rotation with Aaron Nola on the injured list, and they've used Mick Abel, who they recently sent down to Triple-A. Taijuan Walker will come off the injured list to get a chance next week, but after the break, Painter could get a shot at his debut.
That means the Phils will still need someone to fill that void coming out of the break, whether that's Walker getting another start, Abel coming back up -- or top prospect Andrew Painter making his highly anticipated debut.
The Phillies have said "July-ish" all along for Painter. More recently, they've specified that the 22-year-old right-hander won't be called up before the All-Star break.
Painter, 22, is the No. 10 prospect in the sport, via MLB Pipeline. He's currently playing at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. It's been a whirlwind last three years for Painter, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023 and then missed all of 2024 rehabbing.
He's worked back slowly this season, making 14 starts, but only totaling 56.2 innings. He's 3-4 across Single-A and Triple-A, pitching to a 4.45 total ERA. He's 3-2 at Triple-A with a 4.57. Armed with some of the best "stuff" in the game, he's struck out 64 total batters this season.
The Phillies entered play on Friday at 51-36 as they begin a new series with the Cincinnati Reds.
