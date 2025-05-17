Philadelphia Phillies' Top Offensive Prospect Continues Excellent Stretch at Double-A
Philadelphia Phillies' top offensive prospect Aidan Miller continued his strong stretch of play recently, going 2-for-2 with a home run and a walk on Friday night as the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-2.
The Fisher Cats are the affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
For Miller, he's now reached base in 23 of his last 26 games. He's hitting .229 with four homers and nine RBIs thus far. He's also stolen 12 bases. Still just 20 years old, Miller was a first-round pick in 2023 out of the Florida high school ranks.
The shortstop is the No. 2 ranked prospect in the organization, behind only Andrew Painter, and he's also the No,. 25 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Miller entered pro ball with a reputation for having tremendous raw pop, even if some thought he might be a power-over-hit type. He’s proven to have a solid approach and limit strikeouts while drawing walks, as well as having acumen at making adjustments as he’s seen new levels of pitching, doing things like cutting down the hitch and hand pump in his swing mechanics that some evaluators worried about. He’s improved his swing decisions, with confidence he could be an above-average hitter who knows he can get to his power.
The Fightin Phils will play a doubleheader on Saturday against the Fisher Cats. The Phillies will continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday as well.
