Pirates Provide Long-Awaited Answer on Konnor Griffin's Opening Day Status

Pittsburgh Pirates fans have been waiting all spring to find out whether the team's top prospect, shortstop Konnor Griffin, will begin the 2026 season in the majors or minors. And now, the Pirates have officially issued a verdict.

Griffin, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect for 2026, has been reassigned to minor league camp, the Pirates announced on Saturday. The 19-year-old is no longer expected to be on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster, barring a last-minute injury or change of heart over the next few days.

While many Pirates fans were likely hoping to see Griffin in the big leagues to start the year, this move makes a lot of sense. The 2024 first-round draft pick has only played one full season in the minors. Despite posting some ridiculous offensive numbers over 122 minor league games last year, the young shortstop appeared in just 21 Double-A games and has yet to make his Triple-A debut.

Now that Pittsburgh fans know Griffin is set to start the season in the minors, though, the wait is on for his highly anticipated major league debut.

Can Pirates fans expect to see Konnor Griffin in the majors in 2026?

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) turns a double play against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With the Pirates finalizing this decision just a few days before the start of the season, it seems like Griffin may have been somewhat close to cracking Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster. That could mean his major league debut might not be too far off. But he'll still have to produce in the minors to begin the year and remain healthy for that to be an option down the road.

The 19-year-old had seven hits in 41 spring training at-bats this year. Four of those hits, however, left the yard. Griffin's .171 batting average this spring is a far cry from his .333 mark in the minors last year, though. The top prospect also had 21 homers, 94 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases in 2025 across three minor league levels. If he posts numbers anywhere close to that to begin the 2026 campaign, it'll be hard for Pittsburgh to keep him out of the majors for long.

Pittsburgh also reportedly already started discussing a long-term contract extension with Griffin. Add in Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes saying earlier this spring that he's looking forward to the young shortstop helping the team "win a lot of games in Pittsburgh this year," and it seems like only a matter of time until Griffin makes his major league debut. But when exactly that will happen remains the biggest question.