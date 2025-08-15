Seattle Mariners Infielder Accomplishes Career-First With Triple-A Tacoma
Many Seattle Mariners fans were ecstatic about the moves the team made before the 2025 MLB trade deadline July 31, but it didn't come without tough decisions.
When the Mariners acquired third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30, the team optioned rookie third baseman Ben Williamson to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Williamson's contract was selected by Seattle on selected April 13. He was drafted in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of William & Mary.
Williamson was the team's primary third baseman until he was optioned back to the Rainiers on July 31. Williamson scored 36 runs in 85 games and hit 13 doubles and a home run with 21 RBIs. He slashed .253/.294/.310 with a .604 OPS.
Williamson has been getting consistent at-bats with Tacoma since returning to Triple-A, and he recently accomplished a first in his pro career.
In the Rainiers' 7-6 loss against the Las Vegas Aviators on Aug. 14, Williamson hit multiple home runs for the first time as a professional player. He hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth and another solo shot in the top of the sixth.
The two homers were the 24-year-old's first at the Triple-A level. He began the season with Tacoma before his contract was selected.
Williamson has scored nine runs in 19 games at Triple-A this season. He's hit three doubles, a triple and two homers with 14 RBIs. He's slashed .282/.333/.423 with a .756 OPS.
Active rosters will expand from 26 to 28 players Sept. 1. If Williamson continues to hit at Triple-A, he might find his way back in the major leagues before the playoffs.
