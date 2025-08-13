Highly-Touted Seattle Mariners Draft Pick Has Solid Minor League Debut
The Seattle Mariners had one of the best draft classes in MLB this year, and several of the new additions are starting to trickle into the organzation's minor league system.
The Mariners' top draft selection and No. 3 overall pick, left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson, is currently at the team's complex in Peoria, Ariz., and won't make his pro debut until 2026.
Seattle's second-highest draft pick, catcher Luke Stevenson, made his pro debut with the Single-A Modesto Nuts in a 12-9 loss against the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday.
The former North Carolina backstop's first game wasn't a win, but the 21-year-old made a solid first impression.
Stevenson, who the Mariners drafted 35th overall with their Competitive Balance Round A pick, finished the game 2-for-5 with a run, a double and an RBI.
Stevenson also had a good play behind the plate and threw out a runner attempting to steal second in the top of the first.
Stevenson is the highest-ranked Seattle prospect not ranked in the top 100. He's ranked as the team's 10th-best prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The publication had the following scouting report on him:
A physical left-handed hitter, Stevenson has a propensity for hitting balls hard and launching them in the air. His power plays from left-center to the right-field foul pole and could translate into 25 homers per season. He has a reasonably disciplined approach but struggles to make contact against quality fastballs and changeups.
Stevenson was a two-year starter at North Carolina and won the job as a freshman. He helped lead the Tar Heels to two NCAA tournament appearances, including an NCAA College World Series berth in 2024.
Stevenson scored 61 runs in as many games in 2025 and hit 10 doubles and 19 home runs with 58 RBIs. He slashed .251/.414/.552 with a .966 OPS.
