Pittsburgh Pirates' Top Prospect Named Possible Rookie of the Year By Noted Insider
After seeing him strike out four batters in the Spring Breakout game for the Pittsburgh Pirates, MLB.com's Jim Callis is all-in on top prospect Bubba Chandler.
In his newsletter on Tuesday, he declared that Chandler could win the National League Rookie of the Year award this year.
Chandler isn't Paul Skenes-- there's only one of those -- but he certainly looked capable of giving the Pirates a second straight National League Rookie of the Year Award.
Chandler, 22, is currently ranked as the No. 15 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball (Per MLB Pipeline). A third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Chandler played his high school ball at North Oconee High School in Georgia. He was recruited by multiple big-time college football programs, including Ole Miss and Clemson. He had signed onto play football and baseball at Clemson before going pro in baseball.
Chandler made 26 minor league appearances in 2024, going 10-7 with a 3.08 ERA. He made 19 appearances for Double-A Altoona and seven more at Triple-A Indianapolis. He was 4-0 with a 1.83 at Triple-A and figures to start the year there again in 2025.
He's projected to make his major league debut this season, and when he does, he'll pair Skenes to make up one of the top, young duos in baseball. With Jared Jones in the mix, the Pirates could be looking at an excellent three-headed monster.
The Pirates will open up the regular season on March 27 at the Miami Marlins. Triple-A opens its season a day later.
