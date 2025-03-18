Potential Hall of Famer Inks MiLB Deal with Former Team in Stunning Move
In a rather stunning turn of events, potential Hall of Famer Craig Kimbrel is returning back to the Atlanta Braves on a minor league deal.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic had the information on social media:
It's rare to see someone as accomplished as Kimbrel sign a minor league deal, but here we are.
A 15-year veteran, Kimbrel is a nine-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year winner and a World Series champion (2018). He's played for the Braves, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles.
He served as the O's closer last year, struggling to the tune of a 5.33 ERA in 57 games. He had 23 saves. Lifetime, he has 440 saves, which is good enough for fifth on the all-time list behind Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith and Kenley Jansen.
If Kimbrel is able to make the Braves roster, he figures to work in more of a set-up role in front of closer Raisel Iglesias. While Kimbrel would undoubtedly like to move up the all-time saves list, he doesn't figure to get much chance to do it in Atlanta, but he might get another crack at a World Series.
The Braves are one of the best teams in baseball and they are set to get better after early-season returns of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider.
Atlanta will open up the regular season on March 27 at the Padres. Kimbrel may need some time to get ready and could require time at the minor leagues before the Braves decide if they want to bring him onto the roster.
