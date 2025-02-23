Productive Veteran Joins Milwaukee Brewers on Minor League Deal
One day after adding veteran outfielder Manuel Margot on a minor-league deal, the Milwaukee Brewers struck again, signing veteran utility player Mark Canha to the same deal. He'll get an invite to spring training and will join the team in Arizona.
Canha is a versatile player, but the Brewers could be looking at him in the outfield because of the recent leg injury to Blake Perkins, who will be out a month or so with a fracture in his leg.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post had the news of Canha's signing on social media.
A 10-year veteran, Canha has played for five teams: The Athletics, Brewers, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers. Most productive in seven years with the A's, he ended the 2023 season with Milwaukee as they chased the playoffs.
Lifetime, he's a .249 hitter with 120 home runs. He's got six seasons of double-digit homers, including a career-high 26 back in 2019.
The Brewers figure to have Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio in the outfield, though there are some questions about Yelich's availability at the start of the year as he recovers from back surgery that he had last season. Garrett Mitchell is also an option in the wake of Perkins's injury.
Milwaukee won the National League Central last season before being eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs by the Mets. It's the second straight year they've been eliminated in that round.
The Brewers open up the regular season on March 27 against the Yankees.
