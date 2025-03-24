Prospect Cam Smith Joins Unbelievably Rare History as He Makes Houston Astros Roster

Cam Smith has made the @Astros' Opening Day roster, @Feinsand confirms.



After just 32 games in the Minors, Houston's No. 1 prospect has reached the bigs.



His jump from the '24 Draft to Opening Day roster is among the quickest in baseball history: https://t.co/YGWfw3HdP7 pic.twitter.com/isXJpxsDYq