Rangers Prospect Seong-Jun Kim Showcasing Two-Way Talents in Single-A

The Texas Rangers are developing a two-way prospect in the minors. And now, the 19-year-old is showing what he can do on both sides of the ball with the Single-A Hickory Crawdads.

Seong-Jun Kim, the Rangers' No. 8 prospect on MLB Pipeline for 2026, was called up to Single-A last week. He's played in just five games so far for the Hickory Crawdads, but the teenager from South Korea has already given Texas fans a brief preview of his skill set on the diamond.

Most recently, Kim recorded his first Single-A extra-base hit on Tuesday by roping a two-run double down the left-field line. He followed that up by tossing two scoreless innings on Wednesday in Hickory's 8-3 victory over the Wilson Warbirds, the Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. It's obviously a small sample size right now, but Kim is showing early signs of his two-way potential.

How has Seong-Jun Kim played so far in the minors?

May 18, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seong-Jun Kim of the Texas Rangers talks to the media after signing with the team before the game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After signing with the Rangers last May, Kim played in just a handful of games in the Dominican Summer League in 2025. This year, the 19-year-old has spent most of the season with the Rookie-level ACL Rangers. In 48 games with the ACL Rangers, the righty-swinging prospect produced a .303 batting average, a .419 on-base percentage, and a .964 OPS with seven home runs, 34 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. The right-hander also made five starts on the mound at that level, posting a 1.04 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.

So far in Single-A, Kim is 2-for-11 at the plate and has pitched four scoreless innings for the Hickory Crawdads. With Hickory's season set to end soon, though, the Rangers are likely most interested in giving the young prospect a brief taste of Single-A action before 2027.

In addition to hitting and pitching, Kim also plays shortstop. The 19-year-old has pitched in eight games, made 16 appearances at shortstop, and been used as a designated hitter 32 times so far in his minor league career. He's considered a "solid defender at shortstop with a strong arm and average speed," according to MLB Pipeline.

While it's still very early in Kim's professional career, the Texas prospect is clearly a player worth monitoring in the minors for the rest of this season and beyond.