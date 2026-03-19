Rays' Latest Injury Update Presents Opportunity for Top Prospect Carson Williams

The last few days have likely been a bit of a roller-coaster ride for the Tampa Bay Rays' top prospect, Carson Williams.

Williams, MLB Pipeline's No. 63 overall prospect for 2026, was set to start the upcoming season at Triple-A, based on reports earlier this week. But now, the Rays' projected starting shortstop, Taylor Walls, is dealing with a "right oblique issue" and is expected to begin the year on the injured list, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. That seemingly leaves the door open once again for Williams to crack Tampa Bay's Opening Day roster.

The 22-year-old returned to big league camp on Thursday and went 0-for-3 out of the leadoff spot in Tampa Bay's 8-2 spring training loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Williams now has a .320 batting average this spring, with eight hits in 25 at-bats. And the Rays will likely give the young shortstop more opportunities over the last few days of spring training to prove whether he belongs in the majors to start the regular season.

Carson Williams seems like the obvious choice to be Rays' Opening Day shortstop

Aug 22, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams (77) celebrates after he hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

There were likely many Rays fans who wanted to see Williams as Tampa Bay's Opening Day shortstop regardless of Walls' injury status. Walls is considered a strong defensive infielder, but he's 29 and has a career .195 batting average over five major league seasons. Williams is also viewed as a highly regarded defender and, despite his offensive struggles in his first major league stint last year, the 2021 first-round pick has produced at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in each of the last three minor league seasons.

The 22-year-old appeared in 32 big league games in 2025, hitting .172 with five homers and two stolen bases. Those numbers likely played a role in the Rays' plan to have Williams gain more experience in the minors before possibly getting called up later in the season.

Topkin lists Ben Williamson as another candidate to be the Rays' Opening Day shortstop, while also mentioning that the team could "seek outside help." But as things stand, it seems like Tampa Bay's top prospect will at least have the chance to earn that role over the final few days of spring training.