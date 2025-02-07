Recent Draft Picks and Top Prospects Set to Be Featured in Soon-to-Be Released Baseball Card Set
The buzz that followed when an 11-year-old California boy pulled a valuable, one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes rookie card from the box of baseball card he received for Christmas put the spotlight back on card collecting.
And now, collectors will have a new source for cards of players before they ever make their MLB debut.
Panini is releasing its first-ever box of Prospect Edition cards, due for release later this month. While other card companies have tapped the minor leagues for cards, Panini America hasn’t done so before.
A variety of online baseball card sellers have photos of the box on their website and are taking presale orders, priced in the neighborhood of $150 per box. According to the Dave & Adam’s Card World website, each box contains six autographs, 12 inserts or parallels, and six prospect ticket/parallels.
What minor league player cards are on your dream list? Travis Bazzana, the Cleveland Guardians’ top prospect whose picture is on the promotional materials? Or how about a card of an up-and-comer for the Boston Red Sox – Roman Anthony or Kristian Campbell – who are listed as two of the top 10 prospects in the sport by Baseball America?
Collecting minor league cards can be a profitable pastime, if you hang on to your collection and keep the cards in virtually untouched condition.
According to the sports collectible site cllct, the sale of Cal Ripken Jr.’s first professional baseball card set the record for modern-day minor league cards. The orange version of a Ripken card from the 1980 Charlotte O’s police set sold for $69,000 at auction last August.
The card was “extremely scarce,” per the report and had been in a shoebox since 1980, when it was given to a 12-year-old boy.
Related MiLB Stories
FROM TENNESSEE TO ANAHEIM?: The Los Angeles Angels invited second baseman Grant Moore, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024, to spring training. It he ready for a meteoric rise to the big leagues? CLICK HERE:
BIG IMPROVEMENTS HIT MINOR LEAGUE PARK IN TAMPA: The Single-A Tampa Tarpons are getting some state-of-the-art amenities at their home park, George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. CLICK HERE:
WHITE SOX LOOK TO A BETTER FUTURE: Baseball America gave high marks to the Chicago farm system. CLICK HERE: