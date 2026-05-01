Yordan Álvarez, Munetaka Murakami, Aaron Judge Hold the MLB Home Run Crown

We're officially through March and April across Major League Baseball and three sluggers stand atop Major League Baseball: Yordan Álvarez of the Houston Astros, Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox, and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

When action kicks off around the league on Friday, it will be May and these three sluggers are leading the league with 12 homers apiece. Let's take a look at how all three got here.

Aaron Judge

Apr 29, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) comes off the field during the game between the Rangers and the Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There isn't a slugger in recent memory who has hit the ball out of the ballpark at such a prolific rate as Judge. This is a guy who has already led the league in homers three times throughout his career so far and set the American League record for homers in a season with 62 back in 2022. He entered the 2026 season after back-to-back seasons with 53 or more homers. So far this season, he's slashing .252/.381/.622 with a 1.002 OPS, 12 homers, 20 RBIs and 21 walks in 31 games played. Judge started the season off a bit slowly, but has really started to turn a corner.

Yordan Álvarez

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a double during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Álvarez crushed his 12th homer of the season on Thursday to cap off potentially the most impressive offensive season overall in Major League Baseball.

Yordan Alvarez’s 12th home run of the season is a 424 foot MOONSHOT 🚀 pic.twitter.com/3NFHlVfQXc — MLB (@MLB) April 30, 2026

The Astros superstar is slashing .356/.462/.737 with a 1.199 OPS, 12 homers, 27 RBIs, 21 walks, nine doubles, 42 base hits and just 14 strikeouts in 32 games played. There isn't a player in the league seeing the ball better than Álvarez right now. If the 2026 Major League Baseball season were to come to an end today, he would be the American League Most Valuable Player and it really wouldn't be much of a discussion. He has been that good. The Astros haven't been great so far this season, but Álvarez is playing like the best offensive player in the league.

Munetaka Murakami

Apr 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The most surprising, and arguably most fun performance of the month belongs to Murakami. The rookie entered the league and everyone knew he had power. But teams around the league overthought the 26-year-old and simply whiffed on his market this past offseason. The Chicago White Sox bet on him with a short-term deal and look like geniuses. Murakami has 12 homers, 23 RBIs and is slashing .236/.375/.564 in 31 games with a .939 OPS. Murakami has 12 extra-base hits so far this season and they're all homers. That's certainly wild.