Reds Call Up Top Prospect for MLB Debut Following Elly De La Cruz Injury

The Cincinnati Reds are turning to one of the franchise's top prospects in the wake of shortstop Elly De La Cruz suffering an injury on Sunday.

The Reds have called up infielder Edwin Arroyo for his big league debut, the team announced on Monday. To make room for the 22-year-old on the active roster, Cincinnati placed De La Cruz on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. The two-time All-Star left Sunday's game in the fifth inning after crushing a ball into the right-center field gap but only being able to run to first base.

De La Cruz has posted some strong offensive numbers through the first few months of the 2026 season, hitting .280 with 12 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in 58 games. While it's unclear how long the speedy shortstop will be sidelined, his injury sets the stage for Arroyo to make his MLB debut.

What should Reds fans expect from Edwin Arroyo in his big league debut?

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Edwin Arroyo poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arroyo was a 2021 second-round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners. The Reds acquired the young infielder as part of the prospect package they got in return for sending right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo to the Mariners at the 2022 trade deadline. And since then, the Reds' No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline has been on a steady climb through Cincinnati's farm system.

So far this year, in his first taste of Triple-A action, Arroyo has produced a .323 batting average with 11 homers, 34 RBIs, and nine stolen bases in 53 games for the Louisville Bats. His highest home run total from a full minor league season was 14 in 2022, so the young shortstop is clearly on pace for one of his best slugging campaigns yet. But now, he'll get his first opportunity to showcase his talents in the big leagues.

The Reds currently have a 30-28 record in a very competitive National League Central division, where every team is over .500. Arroyo has the chance to contribute to a lineup that features other Cincinnati prospects, like Sal Stewart. And depending on the severity of De La Cruz's hamstring injury, the 22-year-old could get an extended look in the majors based on how he performs in his first stint with the Reds.