Rehabbing Major Leaguer Shows Appreciation for Double-A Teams, Staff in 'Classy' Gesture
Could Liam Hendriks please come to Hartford, Conn., more often?
That must be what the members of the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats and the employees of their stadium, Dunkin’ Park, want to know.
Hendriks was set to make a rehab assignment for the Boston’s Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, on Wednesday. And before the game, he brought in a food truck that serves tacos to feed his teammates.
And the Yard Goats. And the workers at the downtown Hartford stadium.
The Yard Goats shared the news on social media, adding the words, “Pretty classy.”
Hendriks and his wife, Kristi, long have been known for their generous donations of time and money to others.
Most recently, much of their focus has been on cancer-related causes since Liam Hendriks was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2022.
Hendriks has made two rehab appearances, both as an opener, for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He’s thrown two scoreless innings, giving up one hit, walking one and striking out four while throwing 36 pitches.
The right-hander hasn’t appeared in a regular-season MLB game since June 9, 2023, with the Chicago White Sox. He had Tommy John surgery two months later.
Hendriks, 36, signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Red Sox before the 2024 season, despite his lack of availability following surgery. He went to spring training with Boston this February but was sidelined after seven appearances with inflammation in his pitching elbow and started the season on the injured list.
This probably is the last rehab appearance for Hendriks. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said earlier this week that Hendriks likely will be activated and on the major league roster this weekend.
