Report Indicates That Houston Astros Top Prospect Has "Good" Chance to Make Roster

I am told that Astros #1 prospect Cam Smith has a “GOOD” chance of making the opening day roster, per source.



If he makes Houston’s roster, the at-bats will be there for him. He will be in the big leagues to play.



Cam Smith in spring training:

⚾️26 AB

⚾️.423 AVG

⚾️3 HR

