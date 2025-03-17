Report Indicates That Houston Astros Top Prospect Has "Good" Chance to Make Roster
According to Will Kunkel of FOX 26 in Houston, Astros' top prospect Cam Smith has a "good chance" to make the team's Opening Day roster.
I am told that Astros #1 prospect Cam Smith has a “GOOD” chance of making the opening day roster, per source.
If he makes Houston’s roster, the at-bats will be there for him. He will be in the big leagues to play.
Cam Smith in spring training:
26 AB
.423 AVG
3 HR
9 RBI
1.362 OPS
Those numbers were entering play on Monday. Smith was acquired from the Cubs in the deal that sent Kyle Tucker to Chicago this offseason.
Now 22, Smith was the No. 14 pick in the 2024 draft out of Florida State. He has just 115 minor league at-bats to his name, but he did hit .313 in those at-bats with seven homers and 24 RBI. If Smith were to make the roster, it's unclear where he'd play at this time, however, and that could be the only wrench in this plan.
A third baseman, the team already figures to have Isaac Paredes over there with Jose Altuve moving to left field and Yordan Alvarez checking in at designated hitter. There is a chance that Smith could play third with Paredes at second, but that's speculation at this point.
The Astros are coming off a season in which they won the American League West before losing in the wild card round of the playoffs to the Detroit Tigers.
They open the season at home on March 27 against the New York Mets.
