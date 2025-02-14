Revisiting the Minor League Career of Los Angeles Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw
On Thursday, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw signed a one-year deal worth $7.5 million. Though he's expected to start the year on the 60-day injured list with toe and knee issues, Kershaw will make a run at his 18th major league season and a third World Series championship.
The Dodgers announced that there are also roster and games-started bonuses.
A future Hall of Famer, Kershaw is one of the most accomplished pitchers of all-time, posting a 212-94 record and a lifetime 2.50 ERA. He's started 429 career games and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in both 2020 and 2024. He's just 32 strikeouts shy of the 3,000 mark. He also owns an MVP, three Cy Young Awards and a Gold Glove. He won the MVP in 2014.
With Kershaw back in the news, we elected to take a look at his minor league career, which spans parts of 10 seasons, though a lot of that is tied up in various rehab appearances.
2006: Kershaw went 2-0 for the Dodgers rookie affiliate at the age of 18, pitching to a 1.95 ERA in 10 games.
2007: He was 7-5 in 20 games for Single-A Great Lakes and 1-2 in five games for Double-A Jacksonville with a 3.65 ERA.
2008: He was 2-3 with a 1.91 ERA for Jacksonville, making 13 appearances before getting called up to the big leagues.
2014: Kershaw made rehab appearances for Double-A Chattanooga (1) and Single-A Ranco Cucamonga (1).
2016: He was back in Rancho for one appearance and then he made a single appearance in 2017 for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
2019: He made single appearances for Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.
2021: He made one appearances for Oklahoma City.
2022: one appearance at Rancho
2024: Two appearances at OKC and one at Rancho
Lifetime, Kershaw is just 12-11 in the minors with a 2.54 ERA.
