Rockies' Top Prospect Charlie Condon Is Demolishing Triple-A Pitching

Colorado Rockies power-hitting prospect Charlie Condon has been regularly crushing baseballs out of the park in Triple-A over the last few weeks.

Condon, Colorado's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday. Two of those three hits, though, were home runs. The 23-year-old hit two solo shots in the third and sixth innings, both of which traveled at least 385 feet and had exit velocities over 101 mph. But despite his individual performance, the Isotopes ended up losing 6-5 to the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Following his multi-homer game on Wednesday, Condon now has 20 long balls on the season. Even more impressively, the righty-swinging slugger has five home runs in his last three games, as well as 12 homers in his past 19 contests, as pointed out by the official account of the Albuquerque Isotopes on X, formerly known as Twitter. With power numbers like that, it's safe to say that plenty of fans are excited to eventually see the former University of Georgia standout launching baseballs at Coors Field.

Charlie Condon should get a taste of the big leagues in 2026

Georgia's Charlie Condon (24) slides into second base during an NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against Army in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 31, 2024. Georgia won 8-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rockies selected Condon with the third overall draft pick in 2024. Last year, the 6-foot-5 prospect hit .268 with 14 homers and 58 RBIs in 99 games played across three minor league levels. So far in 2026, though, he's already produced better numbers in fewer games. The 23-year-old has a .293 batting average, a .418 on-base percentage, and a 1.030 OPS with 20 home runs and 59 RBIs in 72 Triple-A games this year.

Colorado is at the bottom of the MLB standings right now with a 34-53 record. With that in mind, the Rockies will most likely look to move on from any expiring contracts or assets that contending teams deem valuable at the trade deadline. And depending on who gets dealt, a spot could open up for Condon in the big league lineup.

With the Rockies not competing for a playoff spot right now, they might not feel the need to rush Condon's development in the minors. But based on how he's been mashing at the plate in Triple-A this year, it wouldn't be surprising if the power-hitting prospect got the chance to make his MLB debut before the 2026 season ends.