Top 15 MLB Trade Candidates Who Could Set Hot Stove on Fire
Right now, we're 45 days away from the Aug. 3 Major League Baseball trade deadline, as of writing.
The deadline is just over six weeks away and rumors and speculation around the league is already starting to pick up steam. There are a handful of expected contenders struggling, which should add more firepower to the available stars around the league. For example, the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, and the San Francisco Giants are all bad. With the standings still bunched up, especially in the American League, it would be surprising to see a team give up and trade away a superstar at this moment, but as we get closeWr to the deadline, that will change.
We've started to see some action around the league already as well. For example, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that the Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-hander Hunter Stratton.
"Overnight trade: The Braves acquired catcher Joey Bart from the Pirates in exchange for right-hander Hunter Stratton," Murray wrote.
Not a crazy deal, but a sign of what's to come.
With 45 days left to go until the deadline, let's dive in and rank the top 15 potential trade candidates around the league. It's important to note two players not on the list beforehand: Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins and Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox. Buxton made it clear he doesn't want to get moved and he has a no-trade clause. Contreras doesn't seem likely to be moved from Boston.
No. 15: Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers
Torres is a three-time All-Star and has been great when on the field for the Detroit Tigers. He is batting .280 with four homers. If there's a team looking for a right-handed bat, Torres could easily help.
No. 14: Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals
Wacha has a 3.64 ERA in 15 starts. This is a guy who has been dependable and consistent for years. He hasn't finished a season with an ERA above 3.86 since 2021.
No 13: Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros
Peña is a former All-Star and is batting .279 right now with four homers and 15 RBIs. Last year, he batted .304 in 125 games played. He has just one more season of control.
No. 12: Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox
Duran has been a trade candidate for a few years at this point. Boston isn't in a good place and could be the league's most intriguing seller.
No. 11: Luis Arráez, San Francisco Giants
Arráez is batting .326 in 71 games played. There are few better pure hitters in the league.
No. 10: Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels
Detmers has a 3.68 ERA in 15 starts for the Angels this season. He has a 1.36 ERA in his last five starts.
No. 9: Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox
It would be a bit surprising to see the Red Sox trade Abreu, but Boston isn't in a good place right now. Abreu has very high trade value and is the best defensive right fielder in baseball.
No. 8: Sandy Alcántara, Miami Marlins
Alcántara is an innings eater and is leading the league with 103 1/3 innings pitched. He has a 4.18 ERA as well.
No. 7: Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants
Chapman is among the best defensive third basemen in baseball in recent memory. He's a five-time Gold Glove Award winner with seven homers and 41 RBIs.
No. 6: Sonny Gray, Boston Red Sox
Gray is timeless and has been excellent for Boston so far this season. The righty has a 3.12 ERA in 13 starts this season.
No. 5: CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals
The Nationals don't necessarily need to make a move. Abrams is 25 years old and has two more seasons of control. He's batting .284 with 14 homers and 54 RBIs.
No. 4: Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan has a 2.99 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched. It seemed like he was going to get moved last year. This year, the Twins should flip him.
No. 3: Freddy Peralta, New York Mets
Peralta has a 3.90 ERA in 15 starts and will be a free agent after the season. It would be a bit surprising if the Mets didn't flip him at this point.
No. 2: Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox
Chapman is the best closer in baseball and the Red Sox are spiraling out of control. Relievers always do well at the deadline. Chapman is the No. 1 reliever who could be available.
No. 1: Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers
Could the answer be anyone other than Skubal? The two-time Cy Young Award winner will bring back a haul, if available.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com