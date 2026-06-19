Top 15 MLB Trade Candidates Who Could Set Hot Stove on Fire

Right now, we're 45 days away from the Aug. 3 Major League Baseball trade deadline, as of writing.

The deadline is just over six weeks away and rumors and speculation around the league is already starting to pick up steam. There are a handful of expected contenders struggling, which should add more firepower to the available stars around the league. For example, the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, and the San Francisco Giants are all bad. With the standings still bunched up, especially in the American League, it would be surprising to see a team give up and trade away a superstar at this moment, but as we get closeWr to the deadline, that will change.

We've started to see some action around the league already as well. For example, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that the Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-hander Hunter Stratton.

"Overnight trade: The Braves acquired catcher Joey Bart from the Pirates in exchange for right-hander Hunter Stratton," Murray wrote.

Not a crazy deal, but a sign of what's to come.

With 45 days left to go until the deadline, let's dive in and rank the top 15 potential trade candidates around the league. It's important to note two players not on the list beforehand: Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins and Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox. Buxton made it clear he doesn't want to get moved and he has a no-trade clause. Contreras doesn't seem likely to be moved from Boston.

No. 15: Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

Jun 13, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) crosses home plate to score the first run of the game against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Torres is a three-time All-Star and has been great when on the field for the Detroit Tigers. He is batting .280 with four homers. If there's a team looking for a right-handed bat, Torres could easily help.

No. 14: Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals

Jun 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha (52) throws during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Wacha has a 3.64 ERA in 15 starts. This is a guy who has been dependable and consistent for years. He hasn't finished a season with an ERA above 3.86 since 2021.

No 13: Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros

Jun 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a double during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Peña is a former All-Star and is batting .279 right now with four homers and 15 RBIs. Last year, he batted .304 in 125 games played. He has just one more season of control.

No. 12: Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Jun 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Duran has been a trade candidate for a few years at this point. Boston isn't in a good place and could be the league's most intriguing seller.

No. 11: Luis Arráez, San Francisco Giants

Jun 17, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) runs the bases after a hit against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Arráez is batting .326 in 71 games played. There are few better pure hitters in the league.

No. 10: Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

Jun 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Detmers has a 3.68 ERA in 15 starts for the Angels this season. He has a 1.36 ERA in his last five starts.

No. 9: Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox

Jun 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) celebrates his home run as he runs the bases during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It would be a bit surprising to see the Red Sox trade Abreu, but Boston isn't in a good place right now. Abreu has very high trade value and is the best defensive right fielder in baseball.

No. 8: Sandy Alcántara, Miami Marlins

Jun 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Alcántara is an innings eater and is leading the league with 103 1/3 innings pitched. He has a 4.18 ERA as well.

No. 7: Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants

Jun 14, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants infielder Matt Chapman (26) reacts after scoring a run on an RBI single hit by infielder Bryce Eldridge (not pictured) against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Chapman is among the best defensive third basemen in baseball in recent memory. He's a five-time Gold Glove Award winner with seven homers and 41 RBIs.

No. 6: Sonny Gray, Boston Red Sox

May 30, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Gray is timeless and has been excellent for Boston so far this season. The righty has a 3.12 ERA in 13 starts this season.

No. 5: CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) fields a ground ball against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Nationals don't necessarily need to make a move. Abrams is 25 years old and has two more seasons of control. He's batting .284 with 14 homers and 54 RBIs.

No. 4: Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Jun 18, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Joe Ryan has a 2.99 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched. It seemed like he was going to get moved last year. This year, the Twins should flip him.

No. 3: Freddy Peralta, New York Mets

Jun 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Peralta has a 3.90 ERA in 15 starts and will be a free agent after the season. It would be a bit surprising if the Mets didn't flip him at this point.

No. 2: Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox

May 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) and Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chapman is the best closer in baseball and the Red Sox are spiraling out of control. Relievers always do well at the deadline. Chapman is the No. 1 reliever who could be available.

No. 1: Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Apr 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) watches from the dugout steps after being pulled from the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Could the answer be anyone other than Skubal? The two-time Cy Young Award winner will bring back a haul, if available.