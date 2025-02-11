Roki Sasaki of Los Angeles Dodgers Listed as Biggest "Must-Watch" Pitcher in Spring Training
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Roki Sasaki was listed as the biggest "must-watch" pitcher in spring training this week, according to MLB.com.
Sasaki, 23, was signed out of Japan this offseason after extensive interest around the sport. Armed with a 100-plus MPH fastball and a devastating splitter, Sasaki should immediately enter the Dodgers rotation in 2025. He's currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the game by Baseball America though he'll graduate out of that rather quickly once he hits enough time in the big leagues.
The Dodgers won the World Series in 2024 but appear even better in 2025 after adding Sasaki and two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. They also brought in relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates to help fortify the bullpen, and they re-signed Teoscar and Enrique Hernandez.
Sasaki will join Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow in the starting rotation. Shohei Ohtani will be able to join the rotation in May, in all likelihood, as he recovers from Tommy John surgery that he underwent at the end of 2023.
The Dodgers are in camp already because they have a season-opening series in Chicago against the Cubs in Tokyo. Sasaki could appear in those games, meaning he'd get to pitch in front of his home country, though that's not clear just yet.
Spring training games begin less than two weeks from now, so we aren't far from seeing Sasaki make his first appearance against big-league hitters.
The Dodgers hold their spring training at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.
