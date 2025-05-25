Roman Anthony Continues to Shine in This Special Category as He Waits For Red Sox Opportunity
After the Boston Red Sox promoted top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer on Saturday afternoon, the only question remaining is "when does outfielder Roman Anthony join him?"
Anthony, the top overall prospect in the game, via MLB Pipeline, will be the last of the Sox' vaunted "big three" to debut. Kristian Campbell made the roster out of spring training and Mayer went 0-for-4 in his debut on Saturday night.
Anthony appears to be a victim of a loaded outfield roster that isn't affording him any opportunities right now to get promoted.
Jarren Duran is the reigning All-Star Game MVP, Ceddanne Rafaela has a $50 million contract, and Wilyer Abreu is hitting .262 with 12 homers and owns an OPS of .886. He also has a Gold Glove under his belt. There's just no one easy to replace of that outfield trio, so Anthony and his .317 average (seven homers, 19 RBIs), will just continue to wait.
In addition to his counting numbers, Anthony also leads all Triple-A batters in average exit velocity (95.4 mph), showing he has the necessary skillset to translate to the big-league level.
A second-round pick in 2022, Anthony played his high school ball in Florida. He just turned 21 years old and looks like an answer for the Red Sox' lineup for years to come.
At the big-league level, the Red Sox are taking on the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET from Fenway Park.
Dean Kremer pitches for Baltimore against Walker Buehler.
Related MiLB Stories
MAYER TO WBC? According to reports out of Mexico, Boston Red Sox' top prospect Marcelo Mayer is interested in representing Mexico at the WBC. CLICK HERE:
MAGIC IN GREENSBORO? Keiner Delgado, a top-30 prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates, had a three-homer game on Wednesday, continuing a ridiculous streak for the High-A franchise. CLICK HERE:
SLOAN TIME: Ryan Sloan, a second-round pick of the Mariners, continues to thrive in his first professional season at Single-A Modesto. CLICK HERE: