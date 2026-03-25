Royals Drop Major Carter Jensen Decision Ahead of 2026 Opening Day

The Kansas City Royals have finalized their Opening Day roster, which means the team has reached a verdict on where top prospect Carter Jensen will be playing to begin the year.

Jensen, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 overall prospect for 2026, is set to start the season in the big leagues. The Royals announced their initial 26-man roster on Wednesday, and Jensen is unsurprisingly listed as a catcher alongside Kansas City's longtime backstop, Salvador Perez.

The 22-year-old made his major league debut last year, posting a .300 batting average with three home runs and 18 hits in 20 games played for the Royals. The lefty-swinging catcher also showed off his slugging potential by blasting three homers in 42 spring training at-bats. The big question heading into the season, though, is how much playing time Jensen will get.

AL Central could be full of rookie talent alongside Carter Jensen

Sep 21, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) hits a two-run single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As the only other catcher on Kansas City's Opening Day roster, Jensen is expected to serve as the backup to Perez. But the top prospect is also projected to be one of the Royals' options at designated hitter against right-handed pitchers, with veteran Starling Marte possibly being the DH against southpaws. Without a third catcher on the roster, though, it's unclear how often Kansas City plans to use both Jensen and Perez in the lineup together.

If Jensen sees regular playing time, he's considered one of the top candidates for the 2026 American League Rookie of the Year Award. He won't be the only big-name prospect in his own division competing for that title, however. The Detroit Tigers announced on Tuesday that infielder Kevin McGonigle has made their Opening Day roster. Another American League Central rookie to keep an eye on is Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter, who's been on a tear at the plate over the final days of spring training. And 2024 first-overall draft pick Travis Bazzana could be a late-season threat for the award if he makes his major league debut with the Guardians later this year.

Jensen is undoubtedly expected to be a big part of Kansas City's future, but many Royals fans will likely be interested to see how the team deploys their top prospect at the start of the 2026 season.