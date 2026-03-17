Guardians Reportedly Decide Where Top Prospect Travis Bazzana Will Start 2026 Season

The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly made up their minds about whether top prospect Travis Bazzana will be playing in the majors or minors to begin the 2026 season.

Bazzana, MLB Pipeline's No. 20 overall prospect for 2026, won't be on the Guardians' Opening Day roster, according to MLB.com's Tim Stebbins. Manager Stephen Vogt reportedly said Cleveland "officially informed" Bazzana and three other players that they'll start the year in the minors. They'll stick around at major league spring training for a little bit longer, though, according to Stebbins.

This is likely disappointing news for some Cleveland fans, even if it isn't all that surprising. The 2024 first-overall draft pick has only played 111 games in the minors so far, and just 26 of those came at Triple-A. But Bazzana should have the opportunity to earn a promotion to the big leagues at some point this year if he stays healthy and carries the offensive production displayed at times this spring into the regular season.

Travis Bazzana might not be in the minors for long

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana hits a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The lefty-swinging infielder showed in flashes this spring exactly what he could add to a Cleveland lineup in desperate need of more offense outside of José Ramírez. Bazzana has four hits in 14 spring training at-bats so far, including a three-run homer against hard-throwing Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Edgardo Henriquez in February. The 23-year-old also played for Team Australia in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, where he hit a home run and showcased his defensive skills with a diving play at second base.

But the Guardians clearly want to give their recent first-round pick more time to develop in the minors. Bazzana played just 84 games across three minor league levels last year, in part because he missed time due to an oblique injury. And the young infielder didn't have the most impressive offensive campaign in those 84 games, posting a .245 batting average with nine home runs and 12 stolen bases in 2025.

Regardless, Bazzana will now reportedly head to the minors for the start of the 2026 season, looking to prove he can make an impact at the big league level at some point this year if the Guardians need him.