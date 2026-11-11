Royals' Top Prospect Zion Rose Is Raking in the Arizona Fall League

One of the top picks in the 2026 MLB Draft is already turning heads this fall.

Kansas City Royals outfield prospect Zion Rose was named the latest Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week on Tuesday. During the fifth week of the fall season, the 21-year-old hit .429 and led the league with seven RBIs, an .857 slugging percentage, and a 1.457 OPS.

In 16 games this fall, Rose is hitting .322 (19-for-59) with two home runs, 16 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and 18 runs scored. The young outfielder also has a 1.002 OPS so far, which ranks eighth overall in the 2026 Arizona Fall League season. Despite being drafted just four months ago, the top prospect is making plenty of noise heading into his first full season in the minors next year.

What can Royals fans expect from Zion Rose in 2027?

Louisville designated hitter Zion Rose (32) smiles after hitting a double against Vanderbilt during the third inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kansas City selected Rose with the sixth overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville. He was the second outfielder drafted this year, only behind LSU's Derek Curiel, who went fifth overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In three seasons at Louisville, the right-handed hitter posted a .358 batting average, a .438 on-base percentage, and a 1.023 OPS with 24 home runs, 146 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases in 146 games.

Rose made his minor league debut in August, starting his career with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits just under two months after being drafted. And in 19 High-A games, the 6-foot-1 outfielder hit .268 with one homer, 11 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases. With 14 stolen bases this fall, the first-rounder has swiped 28 bags in 35 games across the minors and the Arizona Fall League. He also has 38 hits in 35 games since being drafted.

Although Rose only got a brief taste of minor league action this year, the fact that he jumped straight to High-A suggests he'll likely begin 2027 back at that level. But if he sees immediate success early next season, the top prospect could be a candidate to quickly make his Double-A debut. Either way, the young outfielder should be an exciting talent for Royals fans to watch in 2027 and beyond.